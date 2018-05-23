Evelyn Sweetnam

Evelyn M. Eggers Sweetnam, 82, of Westport, wife of the late Richard J. Sweetnam, Sr, died May 12, at her home of 46 years. Born January 27, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Dorothea Stuermer Eggers and George Eggers, she graduated from Fontbonne Hall Academy, Brooklyn in 1954.

Her daughter, Susan Asetta and her husband, Richard, of Newtown; sons, Richard and his wife, Linda, of Boulder, Colo., and Robert of Westport; and grandsons, Charles of Newtown and Kenneth of Boulder, Colo., survive her.

Her husband, Richard “Dick” Sweetnam, predeceased her in 2015; as well as another son, Kenneth Sweetnam, who predeceased her in 1984.

Mrs Sweetnam received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education on a full scholarship from St John’s University, graduating Magna Cum Laude. While completing her studies, she taught in the New York City public school system until 1961.

Mrs Sweetnam and her family moved to Westport in 1972 from Huntsville, Ala., where her husband had worked for IBM.

Before her illness, she was an active member of St Luke Catholic Church in Westport, where she had served as assistant organist for more than 30 years. She was an active member of the Longshore Nine Holers Golf Association. She enjoyed playing tennis year round, playing bridge, attending her book club, and gardening. In addition, she loved playing the piano for her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 16, at 11 am, at St Luke Church, 210 Post Road East, Westport.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth G. Sweetnam Memorial Scholarship, Providence College, Providence RI 02819-0001; or to the Kenneth Sweetnam Memorial Award, Staples High School, Westport CT 06881-5159.

The Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport is assisting the family with the arrangements.