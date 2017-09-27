Escoda Sets Course Record As Cross Country Teams Compete

Recent Stories
Ryan Escoda set Newtown High School’s boys’ cross country team course record with a time of 16:47 and won the September 22 race, held at Fairfield Hills, as the Nighthawks defeated Pomperaug of Southbury 23-32, Notre Dame-Fairfield 15-50, and New Fairfield 19-42. The meet had been rescheduled from three days earlier because of rain.
Christian Lestik came in fifth in 17:25. Joel Duval was sixth in 17:37. Maxwell Bloomquist finished seventh in 17:50. Jack Kuligowski was eighth in 17:52.
The girls fell 15-50 to Pomperaug, defeated New Fairfield 25-36, and topped Notre Dame 15-48.
Eirenie Athanasoulis was 13th in 23:04. Abigail Clark was 14th in 23:13. Mary Sortino placed 17th in 23:28. Maddie Fetchick came in 18th in 23:29.
Newtown’s runners returned to action on September 26 with races against host Brookfield and Masuk of Monroe.
The girls defeated both opponents, defeating Brookfield 25-32 and Masuk 15-40. Emily Tressler was second in 22:36, Hallie Filan third in 23:03, Cate Norton fourth in 23:17, Julia Clark seventh in 23:56, and Courtney Henchliffe ninth in 24:37.
The boys beat Masuk 15-50 and lost to Brookfield 15-50. Escoda placed sixth in 19:02, Duval came in eighth in 19:05, Nick Jacobs placed ninth in 19:06, Alex Wong was tenth in 19:28, and Josh Bent came in 11th in 19:33.
Newtown had the next three finishers as Tony Moreno placed 12th in 19:40, Ibrahim Bhavnagarwala was 13th in 19:42, and Evan Hildebrand came in 14th in 19:43.