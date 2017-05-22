Ernest Gismondi, 97, of Newtown died unexpectedly May 18 at his home. Mr Gismondi was the husband of the late Lucille (Cucura) Gismondi. He was born in Bridgeport on February 21, 1920, a son of the late Ida and Guido Gismondi.

Mr Gismondi graduated from the Bridgeport Engineering Institute and then was employed by Remington Arms. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot flying B17s. Following the war, he was a test engineer for United Technologies in Bridgeport and Stratford until his retirement.

A resident of Newtown since 1955, he was president of the Land’s End Cemetery Association, a member and past officer of the Hawleyville Volunteer Fire Company, and a member of the Newtown Congregational Church.

Mr Gismondi enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing.

His children, Donald B. Gismondi of Trumbull; Elaine Serrato of San Pedro, Calif.; and Diane Gismondi of Idaho Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild survive him.

Funeral services and interment in Land’s End Cemetery will be private.

The Honan Funeral Home, Newtown, is serving the family.