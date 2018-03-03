Summer Camps & Activities 2018: Enjoy An Inclusive Faith-Filled Camp At Silver Lake Conference Center

Last year, Silver Lake Conference Center celebrated its 60th anniversary of offering summer camp programs to youth across Connecticut.

Located on 60 acres in Sharon, on the shores of Mudge Pond, Silver Lake is a year-round outdoor ministry of the Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ, which is affiliated with Newtown Congregational Church.

Its summer camp offers one-week programs that the group calls “conferences” beginning on June 24 and ending August 11.

The conferences are open to children and teens entering grades four through twelve, regardless of religion.

Silver Lake Conference Center Program Director Jennifer Kronholm Clark has been attending camp at Silver Lake since she was 8 years old and says, “We are open to anyone who would like to attend. Our program is a progressive Christian program; there is no requirement of belief or affiliation to participate.”

The Silver Lake website details that it is a place where “We worship, learn, play, serve, and work together, respecting the right of private judgment. We seek to provide a safe environment of acceptance regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, reflecting our unity in Christ and respecting the faith journeys of all of God’s children.”

A typical day at Silver Lake, according to its Parent Information Guide, includes the opportunity to swim in the lake; take part in activities involving arts & crafts, nature, music, and theater; embark on the high or low ropes/challenge course; have a worship conference; and partake in nighttime campfires.

The camp’s deans and counselors consist of volunteer leaders from United Church of Christ churches and will have members of Newtown Congregational Church present, including Reverend Kristen Provost Switzer, who will serve as chaplain during the fourth week of camp at Silver Lake Conference Center.

Conference fees are posted on the Silver Lake website, and there is a $150 nonrefundable deposit that is required to process a registration.

Local children and youth interested in attending Silver Lake that are in need of financial aid can reach out to Newtown Congregational Church to learn more about available scholarships by calling 203-426-9024 or e-mailing newcong@sbcglobal.net.

For more information about the Silver Lake Conference Center, there will be an open house on Sunday, May 20, from 2 to 4 pm, where families can meet the staff. Those interested must RSVP to slcc@ctucc.org.

Online registration is now available by visiting silverlakect.org.