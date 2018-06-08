Elmer’s Diner: Over Ten Years Of Exceptional Service

Last year, Elmer’s Diner, 22 Padanaram Road in Danbury, celebrated its ten-year anniversary, and it will be honoring the milestone by giving back to the community it serves. Before the start of the upcoming school year this fall, Elmer’s Diner plans to donate ten percent of a week’s worth of sales to a local Danbury school, which will be announced at a later date.

Owner Elmer Palma has been in the restaurant business for more than 25 years, after being inspired to create dishes in the kitchen when he moved to the United States from Guatemala.

When he cooks, it always comes from the heart. The menu at Elmer’s Diner is constantly evolving as Mr Palma adds new and exciting options for his diners to experience, like the recent addition of the Super Lunch and Super Dinner specials. The Super Lunch cost just $8.95 and comes with a cup of soup, while the Super Dinner is $9.98 and comes with soup, salad, and pudding.

The biggest compliment Mr Palma says he hears time and time again about the meals at Elmer’s Diner is that customers walk away feeling great.

Items on the menu are cooked with real olive oil or vegetable oil and are never frozen or microwaved, which is important to Mr Palma.

“I see the customers as my own family,” Mr Palma said. “I don’t want to give them something that’s been in the freezer for who knows how long.”

Food at Elmer’s Diner is prepared once customers put their order in, to ensure great quality every time.

Diners can discover new dishes each time they visit, as the menu offers a wide range of breakfast foods, handmade burgers, sandwiches, and even fresh fruit smoothies. The Little Italy, Spanish Dinners, and Greek Platters are also available for those craving foreign cuisine.

The family friendly diner has something for everyone and is always served at affordable prices. Whether dining in at the booth or counter seating or ordering take-out to go, people can be nourished at Elmer’s Diner any time of the day.

“At 3 o’clock in the morning, if you feel like having a nice fish or steak, you can have it,” Mr Palma said.

At Elmer’s Diner, quality food and friendly service are the number one priorities, and Mr Palma loves to make sure every customer that visits leaves with a smile.

Sample of the Menu:

Breakfast: The Continental Delight is a popular breakfast option that comes with fresh strawberries and blueberries, two bacon strips, two sausages, three scrambled eggs, and whole wheat toast, for $9.25.

Omelettes: With so many omelettes to choose from, guests can always find something different to try each time they visit, like the Healthy Omelette with egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes.

Breakfast Wrap: All breakfast wraps are served with home fries, including the Elmer’s Wrap, which consists of a two egg omelette with farm-made hot Italian sausage, onion, and mozzarella on a southwest pita, with a side of house cilantro salsa, for $8.15.

Specialty and Club Sandwich: There are more than 20 specialty sandwiches and more than a dozen club sandwiches available to choose from. The roasted turkey club sandwich is made with turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on white toast.

Fresh Burger: Elmer’s Diner is proud to serve fresh, juicy burgers, many of which are made on premises. One of the most popular is the turkey burger, which is made with 100 percent white turkey meat. Vegetarians do not have to miss out on the burgers and can enjoy the flavorful garden veggie burger.

Eat Lite-Eat Right: Eating healthy is never difficult at Elmer’s Diner. The menu features a section solely of low calorie dishes that help customers keep their healthy lifestyle while eating the foods they love. A top selling dish is the Richie D that has chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, olives, roasted potatoes, broccoli, and peppers, all sautéed in olive oil.

Side Orders: When craving just a little bit of something, there are side orders galore, from favorites like French fries with brown gravy to curly fries to waffle fries.

Appetizers: The Danbury Temptation Supreme has nachos with refried beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro salsa, and Mexican sour cream for $8.65.

Salads: One of Elmer’s Diner’s many signature dishes is the Elmer’s Salad that comes with crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, feta cheese, and olives, then is topped with turkey, all for $10.95.

Wraps: For just $8.25, the Buffalo Wrap comes with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of bleu cheese.

Dinners: The broiled Chicken Flamingo is made with boneless chicken breast filled with crab meat stuffing and topped with melted mozzarella. It also comes served with garden vegetables sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.

Desserts: All the mouthwatering desserts are made on premises, like the delicious Nutella cake and the dos leches cake.

Beverages: Elmer’s Diner has a whole line of signature drinks, including the popular Elmer’s Drink. It is a combination of orange juice, seltzer, and cranberry juice. There are also more than half a dozen natural energy drinks, each for $6.75, for those looking for an extra boost of energy.

Elmer’s Diner, 22 Padanaram Road in Danbury, is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. For catering or take-out orders, call 203-731-2559. Gift certificates are available for purchase. Download the Elmer’s Diner app to get an electronic rewards card and receive the tenth meal free. For more information, visit elmersdiner.com, follow on Facebook, or e-mail elmerp@sbcglobal.net.