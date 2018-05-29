Eleanor Gleason

Eleanor J. Gleason, 84, of Ridgefield, died peacefully April 10, at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center.

Mrs Gleason and her husband, Fred, lived in Newtown for many years. She worked in real estate for the Joseph T. Chase Agency for 35 years. Mrs Gleason loved all animals, especially birds, and nature.

Those who knew her say she was a talented artist, a friend to all, and a loving mother to her two children, Jennifer Birven and Mark Bruen.

A Memorial for Mrs Gleason will be Saturday, June 2, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, from 11 am to 1 pm. A luncheon at Red Rooster Pub, 160 South Main Street, Newtown, will follow at 1:30 pm, and all are welcome.