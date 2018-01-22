Elderly Pedestrian Struck By SUV

An 86-year-old female pedestrian who was struck by a compact SUV on Sunday, January 21, in the parking lot at St Rose of Lima Church at 46 Church Hill Road, while she was walking to church, was listed in good condition midday on Monday, January 22, in Danbury Hospital.

Police said that pedestrian Rosemary Zanfini of Sandy Hook was hurt in the incident, sustaining an injury to her head. The Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported her to the hospital following the 8:56 am incident, police said.

Police report that a 2003 Honda Element SUV driven by Mark Swenson, 62, of Southbury, was pulling into the parking lot, and due to sun glare conditions, the vehicle then struck Ms Zanfini. Mr Swenson was not injured, police said.

Police are investigating the accident. They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact investigating Officer Felicia Figol at the police station at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841.