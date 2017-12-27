Eero Riutta

Eero Emil Riutta, 90, a longtime resident of Sandy Hook, died December 17 at Masonicare at Newtown. Mr Riutta was the husband of the late Hilkka (Pynninen) Riutta. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on May 8, 1927, a son of the late Ann (Salmi) and Emil Riutta.

A resident of Sandy Hook since the 1960s, Mr Riutta was a tool and die maker for the Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Danbury and was heavily involved in the production of the Hubble Telescope. He and his late wife were members of Christ the King Lutheran Church.

His grandson, Patrick Riutta, and daughter-in-law, Holly Dil, both of Northfield, N.H., survive him.

His son, Paul Riutta, predeceased him.

Funeral services were conducted December 20 in the Honan Funeral Home, Newtown, with the Reverend Gregory Wismar officiating. Interment was in Newtown Village Cemetery.