Edwards Winds His Way Across The Country On Motorcycle

Although every day is different in the classroom and in the Hawks Nest press box, there is a lot of structure in Jason “J” Edwards’ life when students are back in session at Newtown High School. But for much of his time off this summer, Mr Edwards, a social studies teacher and sporting event public address announcer at NHS, took a somewhat “fly by the seat of his pants” trip cross-country, on his motorcycle.

Mr Edwards, for the second year in a row in fact, traveled for nearly four weeks on his 2012 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 EC Classic, stopping for some sightseeing along the way.

“It was an absolute blast. There’s nothing like being out on the open road,” said Mr Edwards, 43, who left on July 17 and returned August 11, covering territory in 22 states during his adventures. “It gives you time to think clearly and focus,” he said.

Mr Edwards racked up 7,497 miles in 26 days.

The trip had some planned roadways, landmarks, and destinations, but Mr Edwards made reservations at hotels day by day, depending on where he was at a given time.

Among the highlights of the trip was an extremely winding stretch of road, US 129, referred to as the Tail of the Dragon, which runs along the southwest border of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, starting at the North Carolina/Tennessee border and running north into Tennessee. The Tail of the Dragon features 318 curves in 11 miles.

Another trip south may be in order for Mr Edwards, who noted “eastern Tennessee is filled with twisty, curvy motorcycle roads.”

The scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, which he took through part of North Carolina, was an enjoyable part of his ride. “It was quite spectacular,” Mr Edwards said.

Destinations included the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Joshua Tree National Park in California. An avid sports fan, Mr Edwards also made stops in Kansas City, Arizona, and Denver to catch baseball games.

As one might expect, he encountered a wide range of temperatures. How about a 76-degree spread?

Mr Edwards rode through temperatures as chilly as 30-or-so degrees on Colorado State Highway 5, the highest paved road in North America with an altitude of 14,264 feet (Mr Edwards noted that it was hailing when he was there) and as hot as a sweltering 106 degrees as he rode through the desert terrain of Southern California and other far west states.

“It was hot as blazes going across the desert,” he said.

Despite some extremely toasty conditions, there were no complaints about what Mother Nature threw his way. “I was very lucky. I didn’t have to put my raincoat on once for the 26 days,” he acknowledged.

Mr Edwards was decked out in full protective gear, which he noted was important not only for safety in the event of a fall, but to keep the body cool. The motorcycle riding clothing protected him from the sun and was ventilated.

Last summer, Mr Edwards did a similar trip along with friend and fellow Newtown High School educator Ed Obloj, whom Mr Edwards describes as his riding mentor. This time around, Mr Edwards, who is entering his 22nd year in Newtown schools, and will teach American Studies and American Government, went solo.

“It’s challenging, because you have to look out for yourself,” Mr Edwards said of riding alone.

Although a bulk of his travels were by himself, Mr Edwards got to see some familiar faces along the way. His wife flew out west to meet him during part of the excursion, and Mr Edwards also visited family in the Midwest.

He stopped for fuel every 150 or so miles and said he had done approximate two-hour rides throughout the spring to help prepare him mentally and physically for the trip. “I know what tired is, versus too tired to ride,” said Mr Edwards, explaining the balancing act necessary to rack up mileage without being overly exhausted.

“The toughest part is the heat, and you are constantly on high alert. At the end of the day it’s a fantastic day riding, but you’re buzzing,” said Mr Edwards, explaining that hours of road vibration take a toll and necessitate some time to rest and recuperate.

Not that he needs more incentive for another motorcycle excursion, but the local traffic congestion may motivate the teacher/motorcyclist for another adventure to someplace far away.

“The worst traffic I faced on any highway, anywhere, was I-84 eastbound from 684,” Mr Edwards said of the final miles of his almost 7,500-mile journey.

He is already thinking about visiting family in Key West, Fla., or heading to a US destination about as far from Key West as possible: Seattle.

Mr Edwards, who initially rode scooters, and had his first motorcycle five years ago, has built up in bike size, as well as in length of adventure. Going for long trips across the country is not always easy. But then, he said, it is all worthwhile.

“I don’t have a lot of regrets,” he said of going cross-country on two wheels. “The only regret I have is not getting a motorcycle 20 years earlier.”