Education Crucial To Town Clerk Position

To the Editor:

In response to Bob Willis’s recent Letter to the Editor “Now is Not the Time to Change Town Clerk”: I sincerely respect your choice to support the current town clerk in the upcoming election. However, I must comment on your statement that due to the state’s daunting budget and possible cuts to town services: “One logical way to avoid unnecessary expenses would be to re-elect (the current town clerk)” since she already has extensive training.

The town clerk’s budget includes a $2,500 line item for Dues, Travel & Education (a budget already approved for Fiscal Year 2017/2018). The mission of the Connecticut Town Clerks Association is “To promote excellence and professionalism through support, communication, and educational opportunities for each member.” As a certified town clerk (as of 2010), one of my goals is to educate the public about the specific duties of the town clerk’s office and the importance of its continued training. Among other things, the office is responsible for the safekeeping of your land records, birth certificates, marriage licenses, death certificates. and minutes for all boards and commissions. Essentially, the history of Newtown since 1705.

Education is ongoing and is a crucial part of running the town clerk’s office; procedures, statutes, technology, etc, are constantly changing and evolving. There is no other way but education to keep the office running efficiently. One thing is for certain, that education offered to the town clerk needs to be shared with staff members in order for them to be prepared to assist the public in his/her absence.

The State of Connecticut’s budget deficit and its impact on aid to municipalities is clearly a battle we all share. As stated in our First Selectman’s Budget Presentation, one of Newtown’s major public policies is to “provide superior customer service. The Town will commit itself to continuous improvement to achieve this.” Education, good management, and effective communication translates to quality service.

Ann LoBosco

27 Copper Creek Circle, Newtown August 30, 2017

Editor’s note: Ms LoBosco is a candidate for the office of town clerk.