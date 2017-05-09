Edith M. Tenney

Edith M. (Berglund) Tenney, 95, of Sandy Hook died peacefully in her home on May 7. She was born September 1, 1921, in Worcester, Mass., the oldest child of Effie and Harry Berglund.

She attended local Newtown schools and was employed by Curtis Packaging in the tool and dye room.

She married her husband, Donald Tenney, on April 12, 1940. They were married 59 years until his death in 1999.

Her children, Judith Martinez of Roxbury, James and Patricia Tenney of Sandy Hook, and Steven Tenney of Sandy Hook; her grandchildren, Pam Quist, Chris Kirschenbaum, James Curtis, Lyn Stewart, Brian Tenney, and Kelly Tenney; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Harold Berglund; her sister, Janet Berglund Taylor; and many nieces and nephews survive her. Her daughter, Donna Tenney; her brother, Kenneth Berglund; and her sisters, Helen Berglund Dayton and Ruth Berglund Burr, predeceased her.

Mrs Tenney will be remembered mostly for her love of and dedication to her family, her unending positivism, and her love of travel. Her many canine “children” were her constant companions and source of comfort, especially during her later years.

Those who knew her will always remember her meticulous appearance: hair, makeup, clothing, and jewelry always in place. Her presence enhanced every family gathering with her love, laughter, and joy of life. Christmas with “Grammie’s” Swedish coffee cake was a family favorite. Some of her happiest times were spent near the ocean, always with her beloved family.

Mrs Tenney was a longtime member of the Newtown United Methodist Church and the Mirah Chapter 113 Order of the Eastern Star. Her faith in her God was strong, right up to her last day.

Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of Mrs Tenney’s life on Saturday, May 13, at 11 am, at the Newtown United Methodist Church, 92 Churchill Road, Sandy Hook.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newtown United Methodist Church at numc.us; or to the Brian J. Silverlieb Animal Care and Control Center of Newtown, 21 Old Farm Road, Newtown CT 06470.

The Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, is serving the family.