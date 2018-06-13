Dorothy Karcher

Dorothy Frances “Dot” Bartmann Karcher, 88, of Sandy Hook, died peacefully June 9. She was the daughter of Edward and Frances Bartmann, born June 11, 1929, in Orange, N.J., and spent her childhood growing up in Boonton, N.J.

Mrs Karcher graduated valedictorian from Boonton High School in 1947 and went on to earn a degree in chemistry from Cornell University in 1951. While attending Cornell University, she met her future husband, Clark Karcher. The two married September 8, 1951, and remained married for 35 years before Mr Karcher’s passing in 1986.

After graduation, Mrs Karcher worked for General Electric before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. Her husband’s career moved them throughout several New England states before the now family of five settled in Kinnelon, N.J. While living in New Jersey, she was president of the League of Woman Voters. Later in life, she worked in retail sales. In 1978, the Karchers moved to Sandy Hook, where she was a loyal member of the Newtown Congregational Church for more than 30 years.

Mrs Karcher was well-loved and admired for her high intelligence, witty sense of humor, kind heart, generous nature, and for always putting the needs of others before herself. Feeding the birds at her backyard feeders, which at times included a flock of turkeys, was one of her favorite pleasures. She was an avid gardener — growing beautiful flowers, tending a large vegetable garden, and growing fruits (her family especially enjoyed the homegrown raspberries and peaches) — and was an excellent cook, cake decorator, flower arranger, crossword solver, and jigsaw puzzle wizard. A self-proclaimed “news-aholic,” Mrs Karcher was always reading newspapers and magazines.

She did extensive genealogical research and compiled a book of her family history dating back into the 15th century with her brother, Robert Bartmann. She was a member of the Thomas Rogers Society (descendants of the Mayflower), Newtown Historical Society, and Connecticut Society of Genealogists. She was a volunteer for the local Red Cross Blood Bank and Danbury Soup Kitchen. Having a zest for life and being a history buff, Mrs Karcher took her children and grandchildren to museums, historical sites, zoos, aquariums, and out to enjoy her favorite treat of ice cream. She loved traveling, taking family vacations, accompanying her husband Clark on business trips, visiting relatives, and researching family genealogy.

Her three children, David Karcher and his wife, Barbara, of Wisconsin, Susan Karcher of Connecticut, and Kathryn Karcher Sogard and her husband, Brian, of Iowa; her brother, Robert Bartmann and his wife, Elizabeth, of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Jason, Christopher and his wife, Kira, and Steven Norman, all of Iowa, and Jess and Laura Marie Karcher of Florida; four great-grandchildren; as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins survive her.

Her husband, Clark Karcher; her parents, Frances and Edward Bartmann; her sister, Marjorie Force; and a great-grandson predeceased her.

The family wants to extend its gratitude to Home Instead and its caretakers for providing the loving care that enabled Mrs Karcher to remain in her home and to members of the Newtown Congregational Church for their ongoing support.

A celebration of Mrs Karcher’s life will be Saturday, June 23, at 10 am, in the Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the Newtown Congregational Church at newtownctchurch.org/gifts-and-pledges, American Red Cross at redcross.org, or one’s favorite charity.