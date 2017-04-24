Dorothy Christensen

Dorothy F. Christensen, 94, of Middletown, N.Y., died unexpectedly April 21. She was born in Corona (Queens), N.Y., on February 3, 1923, to Margaret and Robert Fraser.

Mrs Christensen spent many wonderful years living in Monroe and Newtown, where she was an active member of St Peters Episcopal Church.

She grew up in Flushing, N.Y., graduating from Flushing High School in 1940. She married the love of her life, Theodore H. Christensen, on September 18, 1948. He predeceased her in 1978.

They raised their two sons in Pearl River, N.Y., where Mrs Christensen worked as an executive secretary for Orange and Rockland Utilities and World-Wide Volkswagen Corp until she retired in 1983.

Her sons, Robert H. and his wife Carol of Middletown, N.Y., and Theodore Eric and his wife Judith of Monroe; beloved grandchildren, Brett, Eric and his wife Michele, and Douglas and his wife Michelle; and a great-grandson Carter survive her.

Visitation will be conducted from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, April 25, at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe.