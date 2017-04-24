Dodgingtown Woman Killed In Currituck Road Motorcycle Crash

Police report a that a woman motorcyclist died due to injuries received on the evening of Sunday, April 23, when her 2010 Harley-Davidson Sportster went off Currituck Road and struck a utility pole.

Police report that motorcyclist Jaclyn Ann Schulz, 27, of Dodgingtown was riding northward on Currituck Road, just north of Interstate 84, at about 7:47 pm, when while traveling on curve to the left, the large motorcycle went off the right side of the road near 64 Currituck Road. The motorcycle struck a curb and then struck the utility pole, resulting in Ms Schulz’s fatal injuries, according to police. Ms Schulz was wearing a helmet when the accident took place, police said.

Ms Schulz had been riding on Currituck Road with another motorcyclist, who was traveling ahead of her, when the accident occurred, police said.

Newtown Hook & Ladder volunteer firefighters and Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the accident. Ambulance staffers transported Ms Schulz to Danbury Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy as part of the police investigation.

Police listed the incident as a single-vehicle accident, in which only the Sportster was involved. Several witnesses to the incident have been interviewed, police said.

The impact of the crash caused the utility pole to shatter, requiring that a utility crew to replace the broken with a new pole.

Police had their accident reconstruction team thoroughly investigate the incident. Police closed the affected section of Currituck Road to through-traffic until their on-scene work was completed more than four hours later.

Police are seeking any other witnesses to the accident or people who saw the motorcycle traveling before the accident occurred. Investigating Officer Matthew Pirhala may be reached at the police station at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841.

The April 23 motorcycle fatality is the third such death that has occurred locally since January. On April 18, a local man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Riverside Road. On January 19, a Southbury man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Mt Pleasant Road.