‘Discovery’ Process Continues In Package Store Arson Case

DANBURY— The state’s attorney’s office is disclosing to the defendant in the Newtown package store arson case the extensive evidence against him, which has been developed by police through their criminal investigation into the January incident.

Through that “discovery” process, attorney Jerry Attanasio, representing defendant Scott B. Young, 39, of Southington, will learn of the evidence that the state holds against his client.

Police allege that on the night of January 21, Young falsely told them that an armed robbery had occurred at Rooster Wines & Liquors at 113 South Main Street, where Young was the proprietor.

Police allege that Young falsely claimed that two male robbers started a fire within the store and sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on the building’s exterior after committing a robbery against him. Through their investigation, police determined that no robbery occurred and that Young started that fire and sprayed the graffiti, according to a court affidavit.

In February, Newtown police arrested Young on a warrant, lodging charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, making a false statement, interfering with police, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. Young later was additionally charged with insurance fraud. Four of the eight charges are felonies. First-degree arson is a Class A felony, which can carry a lengthy prison term in a conviction.

Young has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges pending against him and is free on $100,000 bail.

There were no injuries in the package store fire, to which all five local volunteer fire companies responded.

Police have said they filed three separate counts of first-degree reckless endangerment against Young because three people — a father, a mother, and a child — were inside their apartment located on the second story of 113 South Main Street when Young allegedly set the fire inside the ground-floor package store.

According to the arrest warrant application, police said that they grew suspicious of what Young had told them about the incident as they investigated it, finding certain inconsistencies in his story as he told and retold them what had occurred. Police also found inconsistencies between certain physical evidence at the scene and the story that Young had provided about the incident.

On April 6, a judge continued the Young case to May 8 in state Superior Court in Danbury.

Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen J. Sedensky III, said April 12, “I am pleased with the good work the Newtown Police Department and the [Connecticut] State Police did on the investigation.”