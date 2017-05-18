Diane Morin, 56, of Waterford died at Norwalk Hospital on May 16. She spent her final hours surrounded by her family. She was the second of five children born to Magdalena (Leni) and John C. Morin.

Ms Morin lived in many Connecticut towns, including Newtown, Georgetown, and Waterford, as well as Greer, S.C. She was a vibrant spirit and did not hesitate to relocate when a new opportunity arose.

She grew up in Georgetown and attended Wilton Schools. In 1994, she became a certified computerized accounting technician at the Data Institute Business School in Waterbury. She most recently worked as a treasury manager at MedOptions for nearly ten years.

Ms Morin enjoyed taking long rides on her bike, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She was always happiest when with her loved ones, whether it be sipping a glass of wine with the girls or exploring the National Parks of the western United States with her two sons. Ms Morin lived every day to the fullest and fearlessly approached every obstacle, including cancer, which she bravely battled, with the support of her family and friends.

Her sons Kyle Gates of Queens, N.Y., and Carey Olsen of Bethel; granddaughter Apria; mother Magdalena (Leni) Morin of Georgetown; siblings John Morin of Wilton, Melanie Mason of Redding, Susan Smith of New Milford, and Andre Morin of Georgetown; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles survive her. She was predeceased by her father, John C. Morin; her grandmother, Barbara Kausch; and her fiance, Kurt Wohl.

A memorial service will be conducted at Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street, Newtown, on Saturday, May 20, at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Whittingham Cancer Center, 34 Maple Street, Norwalk CT 06856.

Arrangements are in the care of Bouton Funeral Home of Georgetown.