Details Sought On Hilario’s Service Center Expansion Project

Residents who attended a May 10 Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) public hearing in the Municipal Center’s Council Chambers on a heavy-wrecker firm’s proposal to expand its Mt Pleasant Road business posed a range of questions about the project. Many of those questions, they learned, involve topics that the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) would address if the expansion proposal gains IWC approval and is then submitted to the P&Z for regulatory review.

At the outset of the public hearing, IWC Chairman Sharon Salling explained that the IWC’s review of the project is relatively narrow in scope, focusing on the environmental protection of wetlands and watercourses. Hilario’s Service Center, Inc, is seeking a wetlands/watercourses protection permit.

Some of those attending, however, asked a variety of questions on the project that fall into the P&Z’s bailiwick. P&Z review includes topics such as traffic flow, parking, vehicle storage, site lighting, noise issues, and general site configuration. The project would require a special permit from the P&Z.

Hilario’s of 131 Mt Pleasant Road (US Route 6) is the applicant/developer of the project proposed for the adjacent 135-139 Mt Pleasant Road property, which lies generally west and south of 131 Mt Pleasant Road. The addresses 131, 135, 137, and 139 Mt Pleasant Road total 5.66 acres. The proposed development would alter 3.95 acres of the overall site.

Hilario’s specializes in the recovery of trucks, trailers, and various other commercial vehicles that have been involved in accidents and other incidents. The firm provides towing and hauling services, plus the storage of recovered cargo from commercial vehicles. It has a service shop for commercial vehicle repairs and also has vehicles that respond to make repairs on the road. The firm has been in business since 1976.

Under the proposal, a one-story 11,500-square-foot commercial vehicle service shop would be constructed, as would a one-story 15,200-square-foot warehouse. The warehouse would include a wash bay for large commercial vehicles. Also, an existing Hilario’s building would be converted for use as an employees’ lounge.

The relocated business would have two new driveways extending from Mt Pleasant Road.

Civil engineer Steven Sullivan of CCA, LLC, of Brookfield, representing the applicant, used mapping to describe the proposed expansion/relocation project and its stormwater control design. The smaller of the two proposed buildings would be constructed nearer to Mt Pleasant Road, with the larger building positioned to the rear of the site, he said. The larger building would hold a truck-washing bay in which drainage would flow to an oil/water separator and then would drain into the municipal sanitary sewer system. That building would be used as a garage to house Hilario’s various vehicles.

An existing house on the site would serve as quarters for Hilario’s drivers who work overnight shifts, Mr Sullivan explained.

Wetlands

In response to a question on wetlands quality from IWC member Suzanne Guidera, Mr Sullivan said that as part of the project, Hilario’s would clean out contaminants from a wetland at the rear of the property.

IWC member Craig Ferris suggested that Hilario’s consider restoring some filled areas on the site to their former state as wetlands.

IWC member John Davin asked whether a gas station at the site would be used for that purpose in the future.

Mr Sullivan responded that the gas station is now inactive, adding that he does not know if a gas station use would resume at the property.

Mr Davin asked whether new underground fuel storage tanks would need to be installed at the site in the future. Mr Sullivan responded that he would check on the matter.

Ms Salling noted that the installation of any new underground fuel storage tanks would require a permit under a separate development application.

Town Land Use Enforcement Officer Steve Maguire asked that the applicant increase the width of the proposed environmental buffer area near wetlands on the site. Also, Mr Maguire urged that the applicant restore the former wetland areas at the site and create some new wetlands.

Ms Salling suggested reconfiguring the components of the expansion/relocation proposal to better protect the wetlands at the property.

The proposed construction would result in more vehicles being stored indoors, Mr Sullivan said, adding, “The site would look cleaner.”

Rob Sibley, town deputy director of planning, asked that the applicant provide a maintenance schedule for environmental protection equipment. Mr Sullivan said he would provide a report on the quality of existing wetlands at the property.

Public Questions

Several questions posed by nearby property owners involved “zoning” topics, and thus Ms Salling referred them to the P&Z on those matters.

Dave Kerr of 6 Old Bethel Road asked that a proposed stormwater quality basin for the site be repositioned to provide sufficient buffer space between the proposed warehouse and his property.

Percy Ferris of 2 Old Bethel Road said that oil leaking from vehicles stored on the site eventually enters the wetlands there. He asked what would happen to contaminated soil on the site.

Joseph Cennamo of 7 Old Bethel Road asked that the term “warehouse” as used by the applicant, be defined.

That structure basically would be used by Hilario’s to house its vehicles, Mr Sullivan responded.

IWC members asked Mr Sullivan to provide additional technical information on the development proposal in terms of wetlands/watecourses protection. The public hearing is scheduled to resume on May 24.