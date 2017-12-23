Depot Day Stages Delivery Of Gifts For The Holidays

Bert Van De Weerdt, center, who is a leader with Boy Scout Troop 370, was one of scores of volunteers who helped out on December 16, at Fraser Woods Montessori School, as The Newtown Fund held its annual Depot Day event to organize the delivery of holiday gifts and household goods to local people in need.



These Christmas gifts were among hundreds of gifts and household items that The Newtown Fund distributed to 71 local families on Depot Day. In the program, local families “adopt” a family and provide gifts. The identities of recipients are intentionally undisclosed to the donors. Photographers Chane Cullens, left, and Rhonda Cullens, right, set up a group photo of The Newtown Fund’s board of directors during Depot Day. Those being photographed are Anne Ragusa, Don Brooks, Bob Berthier, Phyllis Zimmer, Sharon Maynard, Pat Marlin, Sharon Cohen, Alison Kistner, Max Zimmer, Natalie Reed, and Linda Bates. —Bee Photos, Gorosko