David Baade

David Edwin Baade, 69, of Newtown, died May 17, in the arms of his devoted wife, Renee. He was born to Maxine Amelia (Bryan) Baade and Edwin Everett on September 23, 1948, in Ponca City, Okla.

Mr Baade served five years in the Army Reserves and one year as a Missouri National Guardsman. While his career in senior operations management roles for several Fortune 500 companies led him to move his family all across the country, settling in Newtown over 20 years ago, he never lost his accent and always stayed true to his humble Midwestern roots. In recent years, Mr Baade joined the Knights of Columbus in order to enrich his faith and to contribute his skills and services to help those in need.

When diagnosed last year with stage four prostate cancer, Mr Baade made two promises: that he would not waste a minute feeling sorry for himself, and that he would live his life the way he felt he should have lived it all along. He filled the remainder of his time on Earth with the things he loved best: spending it with his wife and family, enjoying his grandsons to the fullest, giving back to the church and his community, and spending early mornings on the golf course with friends.

Mr Baade’s loved ones say he found great pleasure in simple things, was happy tending to his orchids, and would never turn down a homemade peach pie. He had the ability to engage in conversation with anyone he met, treating everyone with the same level of dignity and respect no matter who they were or where they were from. Those that knew him could often catch Mr Baade whistling a tune, telling a joke, or sharing a story, always with a smile on his face.

The love of his life and spouse of 45 years, Renee Marie (DiMattia) Baade; children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jason Mueller of Milwaukee, Wis., and Anne Marie and Michael Smith of Eagan, Minn.; grandchildren, Parker and Felix Smith; and older brothers, Harley Baade of Houston, Texas, and Nick Baade of West Chester, Penn., survive him.

A funeral to honor his life and memory will take place at 10:30 am Saturday, May 26, at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, Mr Baade requested that donations be made to the FAITH Food Pantry in Newtown, located behind St Rose of Lima Catholic Church.