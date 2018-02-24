Dancers Win State Championship To Highlight Busy Weekend For NHS Teams

Newtown High School’s dance team captured a title, the gymnastics team placed fourth, and wrestling team had a top-five finishers in state championship action, on February 24. Here is a recap of these and other Nighthawk squads from this weekend:

The dance team earned the jazz division state championship at Hamden High. Members of the team, coached by Cheryl Stenz, are Ellie Daigle, Annalise Saraceni, Arline Almeter, Danika Rasmussen, Francesca D’Aprile, Caroline Reichmann, Ashley Russo, Rachel Swenson, Katie Lurie, Kylee Raiano, Ava Schwartz, Taegan Smith, Kaitlyn Tripodi, Cailin Blessey, Olivia Cavallero, Jillian Reilly, Grace Bianco, Julia Barnum, and Payten Krikorian.

Gymnasts Fourth

The Newtown High gymnastics team placed fourth in the Class L state championships, at Pomperaug High in Southbury, with a score of 131.150; Greenwich, with a total tally of 145.425 was first. Emma Delia scored a 9.425 on bars and 9.150 on the floor.

Zeller Fifth For Wrestling Team

Led by Joe Zeller’s fifth-place finish in the 285-pound weight division, the NHS wresting team finished in a tie for 29th in the State Open, at New Haven’s Floyd Little Athletic Center. Zeller scored a 3-1 decision over Morgan’s Austin Daley to claim fifth place.

Cheer Squad Third

The NHS cheerleaders came in third at the Cheer Fest, hosted by Woodland High, on February 24.

Basketball And Hockey

In South-West Conference tournament basketball action, on February 23, eighth-seeded Newtown fell 80-57 to top-seeded Notre Dame-Fairfield. The Nighthawks got 17 points from Todd Petersen, 14 from Robert DiSibio, and 12 from Nick Weiland.

On the ice, the Newtown High hockey team, coming off a 4-2 loss to host Daniel Hand of Madison on February 21, dropped its season finale, 7-1 to visiting Branford, at Danbury Ice Arena on February 24, dropping the Nighthawks out of the top 16 Division II teams and apparently ending the team’s postseason hopes.