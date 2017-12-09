Dance Squad Motivated  To Win SWC Title

Always a top-notch group in the South-West Conference, as well as at the state level, Newtown High School’s dance team will enter into its championship competition season under somewhat unfamiliar circumstances, yet with the same title-winning aspirations as always.

Coach Chery Stenz’s team had a four-year run of SWC championship success in at least one of two categories end with still impressive runner-up performances in both the jazz and hip hop competitions a year ago. Newtown also placed second in jazz and third in hip hop in the state event, and third in the New England championship.

The dancers have spent the fall practicing and performing at halftime of football games as they work toward what they hope a return to the conference pinnacle later this winter.

“The beginning of the winter sports season signals our start to competition season. This is when we really have to buckle down and really work together to put our best technique and performance together in our competition routines. We also dance at basketball games, so our schedule is jam-packed,” Stenz said.

Stenz has somewhat of a new-look squad this season. Seven seniors graduated a year ago, but only a small handful of new team members joined and have had to spend time getting in sync with the returnees.

“We only have four new members so the bulk of the team has been working together for several years. These girls have a lot of talent and look forward to showcasing it this season,” Stenz said.

Captains Ellie Daigle and Caroline Reichmann will help lead the way.

“Great group of girls — especially juniors Ashley Russo and Francesca D’Aprile who are awesome dancers and teammates,” Stenz said of the rest of the team.

Brookfield is the defending SWC champ in both jazz and hip hop. Tough state-level competition stands to come from the likes of two familiar foes, Stenz said.

“Branford and Fairfield Warde are always the biggest competition at states. They are fantastic dancers and definitely who we strive to top,” the coach notes.

Stenz acknowledges that the team members are motivated by last year’s finishes in the postseason. “Nobody likes second place,” she said. “We all love competition season.”

The SWC championships again will be held at New Milford High School, likely in late January, on a date to be determined, and the state competition will be held at Hamden High at the end of February.