Danbury Man Arrested In Local Assault Case

Police said they received a call about 6:52 pm on February 21, reporting that a violent incident that had occurred at a residence near the Monroe town line.

After responding, police investigated and determined that Richard P. Anderson, 52, of Danbury had broken into the home and became involved in a physical dispute.

Police charged Anderson with first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on an elderly person.

Police said they held Anderson overnight in the police station lockup on $1,000 bail for an arraignment on the charges on February 22 in Connecticut Superior Court in Danbury.