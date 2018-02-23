Newtown Police are seeking help from the public following an incident on September 6 at a Sandy Hook residence in which an unknown male pushed a 16-year-old to the ground and then ran away. ...Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- Danbury Man Arrested In Local Assault Case
- School District Preparing For Sports Self-Study
- Newtown Action Alliance Brainstorms Ways To Help Communities Against Gun Violence
- Newtown Educators Stand Together For Parkland Educators
- Eversource Conducting Statewide Infrared Helicopter Inspections
- Jr Newtown Action Alliance To Hold Community Vigil To #StandWithParkland
- Local Letter Writers Send Words Of Support And Change Through Moms Demand Action
Police said they received a call about 6:52 pm on February 21, reporting that a violent incident that had occurred at a residence near the Monroe town line.
After responding, police investigated and determined that Richard P. Anderson, 52, of Danbury had broken into the home and became involved in a physical dispute.
Police charged Anderson with first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on an elderly person.
Police said they held Anderson overnight in the police station lockup on $1,000 bail for an arraignment on the charges on February 22 in Connecticut Superior Court in Danbury.