Cub Scout Pack 170 To Host Ice Cream Social

Cub Scout Pack 170 will host an ice cream social for all boys entering kindergarten to fifth grade and their siblings, Wednesday, May 23, at Treadwell Park, under the pavilion, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

This is an opportunity for parents and kids to enjoy ice cream while learning more about the year-round opportunities Cub Scouts provides.

The pack will be registering new Scouts for the remainder of the 2018 Scout year. Registration is $43 (cash or check payable to Pack 170). For the optional annual subscription to Boys’ Life magazine, please add $12 ($20 for returning Scouts).

Visit beascout.org for more information about scouting.

Adults are also asked to consider helping the pack when registering their Scout. For information about helping the pack, contact Committee Chair Rob Bazuro at 203-648-6547 or at rkbazuro@gmail.com.

For questions regarding registering a scout, contact Membership Chair Vera Cherepinsky at 203-606-9316 or at vera.cherepinsky@gmail.com.