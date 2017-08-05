Crick Owen Named Borough ZEO

Following discussion at a July 25 executive session, Borough Zoning Commission (BZC) members named Maureen Crick Owen as the borough’s zoning enforcement officer (ZEO).

Mrs Crick Owen, who has long served as the clerk for the BZC and for the Borough Zoning Board of Appeals (BZBA), will now also work in the field, enforcing the borough’s zoning regulations.

Also, the borough warden recently named Mrs Crick Owen as the borough’s building clerk. Her becoming the borough ZEO and borough building clerk follows the recent retirement of Jean St Jean, who had held various borough positions.

The borough ZEO and borough building clerk jobs are both part-time occupations, with the employees holding those posts receiving annual $5,000 and $4,000 stipends, respectively.

Mrs Crick Owen is the Democratic candidate for selectman in the November 7 town general election. Asked whether becoming a Newtown selectman would pose any conflicts of interest with her role as the borough’s ZEO, she said that there would be no conflict.

She will have office space for her borough functions at the town’s Land Use Agency offices at Newtown Municipal Center.

“She knows the borough, [she has] years and years of experience in the borough,” said BZC Chairman Douglas Nelson.

Ms Crick Owen said August 1 that her contact with Ms St Jean over the years has taught her much about borough zoning.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Mrs Crick Owen said.

She said she will be setting up office hours for the zoning enforcement post. Also, if she is not in her office, her telephone number will be available to members of the public seeking information on borough zoning enforcement, she said.

The Borough of Newtown is a 2.3-square-mile governmental tax district in the center of the Town of Newtown.