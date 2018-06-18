Crebbin And Swierbut Represent Hawks In Nationals

Newtown High School track and field team standouts Carly Swierbut and Zach Crebbin represented the Nighthawks in the New Balance High School Outdoor Nationals, at Aggie Stadium, in Greensboro, N.C., June 15 and 17.

Crebbin finished in a four-way tie for 12th in the High Jump Emerging Elite finals, clearing the bar at 1.89 meters (six feet, two and a quarter inches). The winning jump was two meters (six feet, six and three quarter inches).

Swierbut was 17th in the 400 meter dash championships, sprinting to the finish in a time of 55.76. The winning time was 51.21.

Swierbut won five individual/relay events in leading the Nighthawks to the South-West Conference championship this spring. She holds four all-time SWC records, a Class LL state championship meet record, and earned All New England status in the 300 and Class LL and State Open titles in the 400.

Crebbin won the SWC high jump championship, was third in the Class LL championship, and sixth in the State Open.