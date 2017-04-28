Connecticut Authors Reading Series April 29 Program: Three Writers Scheduled

Readers and writers are invited to celebrate spring with new writing as the Connecticut Authors Reading Series continues with its next lineup of talented scribes. The series introduces readers and writers to the work of authors who live in the Nutmeg State.

The next event will take place Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 4 pm, in the main meeting room of the library, 25 Main Street. April’s guest writers will be essayist Sonya Huber, fiction and nonfiction authors Yelizaveta P. Renfro, and Julia Petitfrere. The reading series is curated by Newtown author Sophfronia Scott.

The writers will read from both published works and works in progress, with time in between each reading for discussion and Q&A with the audience about the craft of writing. Refreshments will be served and books available for purchase.

Ms Scott noted that the series, which began in 2015, is now at a point where in addition to introducing the community to writers, it is welcoming returning authors who have recently published new books.

“Sonya was with us last year and now she’s out with this amazing new collection of essays,” she said. “It’s a profound book about her journey to live her life and be all that she is — wife, mother, writer, teacher — while dealing with chronic pain.”

“At the same time we’re happy to introduce Yelizaveta from Hartford and Julia who teaches at Naugatuck Valley Community College — both writers, like Sonya, producing at a high level and on the cutting edge of their genres,” Ms Scott added. “I know we’re going to have a great afternoon of discussion. Everyone, writers and readers alike, will really enjoy it.”

Sonya Huber is the author of three books of creative nonfiction, Opa Nobody and Cover Me: A Health Insurance Memoir, and the new essay collection Pain Woman Takes Your Keys and Other Essays from a Nervous System.

Her other books include The Evolution of Hillary Rodham Clinton and a textbook, The Backwards Research Guide for Writers.

Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Creative Nonfiction, Brevity, Fourth Genre, and other journals. She teaches at Fairfield University and directs Fairfield’s Low-Residency MFA Program.

Julia Petitfrere is an avid reader, fiction writer, sometimes poet, and frequent journal keeper. Born in Barbados, she moved to Bridgeport as a teenager. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and writing with a minor in women’s studies at Fairfield University and her MFA in fiction writing at Sarah Lawrence College.

Ms Petitfrere is a full-time faculty member at Naugatuck Valley Community College, teaching in the English and Developmental Writing departments.

Yelizaveta P. Renfro is the author of a collection of essays, Xylotheque, winner of the 2014 Sarton Memoir Award and a finalist for the 2015 WILLA Women Writing the West Award, as well as a collection of short stories, A Catalogue of Everything in the World, winner of the St Lawrence Book Award.

Her fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Glimmer Train Stories, North American Review, Creative Nonfiction, Orion, Colorado Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, South Dakota Review, Witness, Reader’s Digest, Blue Mesa Review, Parcel, Adanna, Fourth River, Bayou Magazine, Untamed Ink, So to Speak, and elsewhere.

She holds an MFA in creative writing from George Mason University and a PhD in English from the University of Nebraska. Currently a resident of Connecticut, she has also lived in California, Virginia, and Nebraska.

Ms Renfro has taught writing at UCLA Extension Writers’ Program, Westfield State University, George Mason University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and The Mark Twain House.

For additional information or to make a reservation, call 203-426-4533 or visit chboothlibrary.org.