Concetta Leonetti

Concetta Alfano Leonetti, 90, of Trumbull died peacefully January 21 at Maefair Health Care Center, Trumbull. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Leonetti. Born in Bridgeport on January 30, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucy Carbone Alfano.

Her loving children and their spouses, Rosemary Daniel of Newtown, Salvatore Jr and Rosie Leonetti of Virginia, Sally and Michael Soboeiro of Trumbull, and Nancy and John Hocurscak of Shelton; daughter-in-law, Barbara Leonetti of Bridgeport; 12 cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Concetta, Karen, Lisa, Steven D., Carlo, Michael, Steven H., April, Elisha, Salvatore, and Nicole; several of her adored great-grandchildren; brother, Anthony Alfano and his wife Jennie of Bridgeport; and her sister, Nita Pellechio of Milford, survive her.

In addition to her husband Salvatore, her son Anthony Leonetti and two grandsons, Freddy Leonetti and Michael Daniel, predeceased her.

Mrs Leonetti was known as an extremely hardworking woman and had been employed as a waitress in various local restaurants for many years. Her family was everything to her, and she cherished the time she spent with them. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, January 24, in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

