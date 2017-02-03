Come Embrace Food Fusion At Sweet N’ Salado

Husband and wife team James and Delfa Gay followed their passion and opened Sweet N’ Salado in Bethel last year. Having worked in town for many years, Mr Gay began researching what types of cuisine was available nearby and saw a need for Spanish-influenced food in the community.

So, the couple embarked on their first restaurant endeavor with the goal of blending Latin American cuisine from Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Columbia, and Mexico with a variety of classic American comfort foods.

The name Sweet N’ Salado showcases how seamlessly the couple achieve blending the two cultures, as “salado” means “salty” in Spanish.

Having grown up in Ecuador, Ms Gay contributes many recipes to Sweet N’ Salado’s menu, allowing customers to enjoy delicious and authentic Spanish food at affordable prices.

Instead of having vats of premade soups or frozen meals reheated, the food at Sweet N’ Salado is prepared for the customer upon order. Ingredients are always fresh, because the quality and integrity of the meals are important to the couple.

“It’s not a fast food restaurant, it’s a fresh food restaurant,” said Mr Gay.

With 14 seats inside, Sweet N’ Salado is a great place for people looking to grab lunch or for groups to come get a good meal. The relaxed, comfortable environment is perfect for families with kids, too.

Inside Sweet N’ Salado, the walls are painted maroon and yellow to represent Bethel school’s colors and are decorated with a variety of art to embrace the fusion the restaurant brings. There are pictures of all of the things the couple loves and showcases who they are as people. There are photos of Ecuadorian dancers to represent the Spanish influence; images of skiing, which is another passion of Mr Gay; and historical photos of Bethel to show their support for the town.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at Sweet N’ Salado.

A Sample of the Menu:

Features — With an onsite rotisserie, Sweet N’ Salado offers a roasted chicken dinner that is marinated and prepared in-house with Peruvian-inspired seasonings. A whole roasted chicken with beans, a garden salad, and an option of rice or potatoes is $14.95.

Tacos — Choices include beef, chicken, pork, and fish. Made of a soft corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla, it is served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar (fish tacos are served without cheese or corn tortilla). Tacos are $2.50 each or four for $9.

Sides — There are more than ten kinds of sides, including Sweet N’ Salado’s own yucca fries with chipotle sauces; empanadas, dough rolled out and filled with homemade filling before being hand twisted and deep fried; and plantano maduro, made with whole sweet yellow plantains sliced down the middle and stuffed with mozzarella cheese.

Burrito — One of the most popular burritos is the mission-style chicken burrito. It is served with rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Other meat burritos include steak, pork, and chorizo.

Soups — All the soups are made fresh. Some highlights consist of the chili, the creamy clam chowder, and the chicken noodle soup that uses roasted chicken, vegetables, chicken broth, and egg noodles.

Salad — A customer favorite is the Sweet N’ Salado salad. The signature meal is made of romaine lettuce, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, seasonal fruits, raisins, and feta cheese, served with choice of dressing.

Sandwich — Among the different sandwiches, a standout item on the menu is the Sweet N’ Salado Club. It is a three layer BLT with chicken, fried egg, and cheese.

Beverages — There are a variety of hot, cold, and natural juice drinks, including the hand-squeezed “Limonada” and pink lemonade.

Baked Goods — On the weekends, Sweet N’ Salado has bunuelos. Mr Gay says the round treat is a cross between corn bread and a doughnut. It is deep fried and made with corn flower, sugar, and cheese.

Desserts — A top selling dessert is Sweet N’ Salado’s milkshakes that come in six different flavors. There is also soft serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream.

Sweet N’ Salado, at 281 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, is open seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11 am to 9 pm; and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm. Catering is available by calling 203-456-6750. For more information, visit sweetnsalado.net or follow Sweet N’ Salado on Facebook.