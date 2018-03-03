Cheer Competitions Moved To Sunday

The Connecticut High School cheerleading championships have been postponed until Sunday, March 4. They will take place at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, in New Haven, as planned. The competitions were postponed March 2 and 3.

All five Class championships will take place in two separate sessions, with competition beginning at 9 am. The Class M and L Championships will run from 9 am until approximately 12:30 pm, with an awards ceremony at 12:45 pm. The Class S, LL, and coed championships will participate in the second session with competition beginning at 2:30 pm. The second session will conclude at approximately 6:15 pm, with an awards ceremony at 6:30 pm.

Newtown High, a Class LL school, is coming off a runner-up finish in the South-West Conference championships.