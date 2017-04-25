Charlotte Dines

Charlotte (Weiss) Dines, 85, of Newtown, formerly of Southbury and Danbury, died April 24 at River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury.

She was the wife of the late Dr Allen I. Dines, mother of Lisa Reiss and Howard Dines, and grandmother of Deanna and Jaclyn Reiss.

Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 pm, in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, 210 Gray’s Bridge Road, Brookfield, with Cantor Penny Kessler of the United Jewish Center of Danbury officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Chapter of Hadassah, PO Box 42396, Cincinnati OH 45242-0396 or at hadassah.org.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home of Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.