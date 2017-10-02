Changing The World, One Pumpkin At A Time

To the Editor:

Once again, the youth of Newtown are gearing up for the Great Pumpkin Challenge to be held on Main Street, October 28 through October 31.

This year marks the 8th Annual GPC, begun by Mackenzie Page in 2010, to raise money for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camps founded by Paul Newman. These camps provide a “different kind of healing” to 20,000-plus kids living with serious illnesses and gives them an opportunity to “raise a little hell.”

We’re challenging everyone in town to reach out to family, friends, neighbors, church groups, sports teams, clubs, or Scout troops. Have fun carving goofy, frightening, or just plain weird jack-o’-lanterns, then drop them off in front of Trinity Church with a $5 suggested donation per pumpkin.

One hundred percent of the donations will go to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which is provided free of charge to the campers.

You can drop off your pumpkins in front of Trinity Church, 36 Main Street (the stone church by the flagpole), on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, and Monday, October 30, from 3 to 6 pm.

On Halloween night, make sure to come and see everyone’s pumpkin masterpieces lit up right near the flagpole. Remember, as Mackenzie has always told us, we can change the world, one pumpkin at a time!

Thank you,

Jack Wojtowicz and Rick Irving

Members of the Trinity Church Youth Group

and 2017 Great Pumpkin Challenge Committee

36 Main Street, Newtown October 2, 2017