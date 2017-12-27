Chamber Music Ensemble Concert Rescheduled To Friday Night

Due to weather that moved into the area last weekend, a performance by New England New Music Ensemble (NENME) that had been planned for Friday, December 22, has been rescheduled to Friday, December 29.

All are invited to take enjoy a break from the holiday rush with a special concert by the local eclectic musical group, and support Newtown Congregational Church’s food pantry at the same time.

The musicians — clockwise in the Bee file photo above: Phil Crevier (piano), Robert Rabinowitz (flute/saxophone), Gregg Baimel (clarinet/saxophone), Scott A. Provost Switzer (bassoon) and Kristen Provost Switzer (cello) — will perform music to lift the spirits, beginning at 7 pm. Mr Rabinowitz has said that the group has a very special evening planned.

“We will be performing audience favorites from all five of our previous concert seasons, along with some brand-new pieces and some holiday classics,” he said.

There is no charge to attend, but donations of a nonperishable food item or cleaning or toiletry items for the church’s Hospitality Hall are requested. Hospitality Hall is housed in the church’s lower entryway, and is open to anyone in need.

Newtown Congregational Church is at 14 West Street, with plenty of parking available.