Celebrate Sandy Hook Tat Holler Show Rescheduled

The Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity (SHOP) has rescheduled its Celebrate Sandy Hook concert on the green with country singer Tat Holler for Sunday, May 21, at 5 pm.

This year’s fifth annual event will feature Tat Holler and singers from Reed Intermediate School.

The family-friendly event will be presented at the Village Green, 5 Glen Road in Sandy Hook. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, or pre-order food to go from one of the restaurants within the business district.

SHOP President Mike Burton said “we were forced to postpone last week’s event due to inclement weather. Everyone on the event team worked to rapidly reschedule all of the moving parts, and it looks like we will have great weather for Sunday’s event. Come out and join us, and help make this year’s event even better than 2016.”