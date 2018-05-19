Celebrate Kindness With Ben’s Bells Project

BETHEL — Ben’s Bells Project is inviting the public to a special event to raise funds for the nonprofit organization and celebrate five years of inspiring kindness in Connecticut.

The 2018 Celebration of Kindness will take place Thursday, May 24, from 7 to 10 pm, at Michael’s at the Grove, 42 Vail Road in Bethel. The event is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The evening will be filled with live entertainment, food, drink, and live and silent auctions that will feature Ben’s Bells signature mosaic benches — only available at this annual event. Enjoy all of this among kind company, all while supporting the organization’s kindness education and studio programs

Tickets are $75, which includes cake from Varano Bakery and hors d’oeuvres; and beer, wine, and vodka tastings provided by Two Roads Brewery and Tito’s Vodka. A cash bar will also be set up.

The Traveling Danburys will be performing, and there will also be a photo booth hosted by EZ Clean Energy.

The auction will also include mosaic stepping stones designed by local schoolchildren and made by Ben’s Bells, along with local art and exclusive services and experiences.

As of May 15, the list included gift cards/certificates from The Angel Cooperative, Barrister’s Coffee Co., Basil Rose Boutique, Bethel Day Spa & Nail Salon (gift certificate for facial), Blue Colony Diner, Cafe Xpresso (gift card and mug), Candlewood Salon & Day Spa, Famous Pizza, Ferris Acres Creamery, Gina’s Nail & Spa, La Zingara Ristorante, Nod Hill Brewery, Quality Gem (gift card plus jewelry cleaner and polishing cloth), Ricci’s A TIGI In-Crowd Salon (hair cut with master stylist), Riverview Cinemas (movie passes), Spinning Wheel Inn, TCB, Thomas Fallon Photography.

In addition, items and services have been donated by Adam Broderick Salon (shell massage), AMC Theatres (two movie passes), A New Derma Clinic (mini facial), Arya Aerial & Fitness Studio (one month unlimited), Bethel Fitness Gym & Studio (three month membership), Dave Brooker (original work of art), Brookfield Theatre for the Arts (tickets), Danbury Westerners (batting practice with the team, four tickets, and “some other goodies”), Downtown Cabaret Theatre (two tickets), Escape 101 (six tickets), EverWonder Children’s Museum (family membership), Hartford Yard Goats (tickets), Onyx (gift basket and cigars), Richter Park Golf Course (one weekday foursome), Rooster Candle Company (two 16-ounce mason jar candles, two 8-ounce mason jar candles, and one 9-ounce apothecary candle), Snap Fitness (six month membership), Starbucks (gift basket), Stony Hill Wine & Spirits (gift basket), The Edge of Danbury (three month membership), Traveler’s Championship (four tickets), Victorinox (laptop bag), The Warner Theatre (four tickets), Westport Country Playhouse (two tickets), and World Champion Taekwondo Brookfield (three-week passes).

A special Shop Kind pop-up shop will be open and will include 100 limited edition necklaces by Newtown artist Dave Brooker that will be ready for purchase.

For additional Celebration of Kindness information and tickets visit bensbells.org/celebration-kindness-connecticut.

The mission of Ben’s Bells is to “inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness, thereby strengthening ourselves, our relationships, and our communities.”

For more information about Ben’s Bells, visit bensbells.org. The Connecticut studio is at 32 Stony Hill Road in Bethel; details available at bensbells.org/connecticut.