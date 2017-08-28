Caroline Mazzabufi

Caroline (Leonetti) Mazzabufi, 81, of Shelton, died August 3, with her family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Antoinette and Stephen Leonetti.

Her three children, Cara Fedak and her husband John of Sandy Hook, Antoinette Card of Shelton, and Stephanie Mazzabufi of Seymour; four grandchildren, Joseph and Dominick Fedak of Sandy Hook and Kenneth and Caroline Card of Shelton; two brothers and their wives, Stephen and Connie Leonetti of Orange and Joseph and Joan Leonetti of Bridgeport; and many nieces and nephews survive her.

Her beloved husband, Dominick Mazzabufi; her sister, Rachel (Dolly) D’Amico; and her brothers, Salvatore, Sandola, and Philip Leonetti, predeceased her.

Mrs Mazzabufi was a hairdresser for more than 60 years and also worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education later in life. She was a devoted mother who did everything for her family.

A Memorial Mass is being conducted Thursday, September 7, at 10 am, at St Andrew’s Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport.

Her family requests memorial contributions be made to St Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation-Heart & Vascular, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport CT 06606, or online at give.stvincents.org.