Carol Ann Pokladowski, 74, of Sandy Hook died May 18 in Danbury Hospital. Mrs Pokladowski was the wife of John F. Pokladowski. She was born in Derby on August 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Helen and Timothy McQueeney.

She was a resident of Sandy Hook the past 40 years and was a longtime employee of the Southbury Training School until her retirement. She was a snowbird for several years, spending her winters at Northport, Fla., where she loved being at the beach and close to nature, especially her wood ducks.

Mrs Pokladowski will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed helping people and was an avid reader.

In addition to her husband, her two sons, Jack Pokladowski and his wife Bernadette and Timmy Pokladowski, all of Sandy Hook; a granddaughter, Ava Pokladowski; a brother, Frank McQueeney and his wife Pat of Ansonia; and a nephew survive her. She was predeceased by her brother Timothy McQueeney .

Friends may call Wednesday, May 24, at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, from 7 to 9 pm; a prayer service will be conducted at 8 pm.