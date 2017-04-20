Carmela Picchione

Carmela (Toglia) Picchione, 99, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on April 18. She was a resident of Glen Hill Nursing Home since March 2008. Born on May 24, 1917, in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was the daughter of Vincenza (Germano) and Conio Toglia.

Her children, Louis Picchione and finance Camille Watson of Newtown; Marie and husband John Crowell, Sr, of Danbury; Frank Picchione and former wife Irene of Wilton survive her. Mrs Picchione will be sadly missed by her six grandchildren and their spouses, Donna and Dales Jones of New Fairfield; John Crowell, Jr, and fiancé Christine Paulson; Sandra and Glenn Raffaele of New Milford; Frank Picchione, Jr, of New York City; Nicholas and Heather Picchione of Greenwich; and Michele and Kevin Kelly of Wilton. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and their families. Her two brothers, Conio and Patrick Toglia, and two sisters, Angelina Bonamicino and Florence Toglia, predeceased her.

She married Louis Picchione in 1935, and then they moved to Carmel, N.Y., in 1943. Her husband was a school bus driver in Carmel and Mahopac, N.Y., for many years and died in 1971.

Mrs Picchione resided in Carmel for more than 50 years. She moved to Bishop Curtis Homes in August 2001 and resided there until 2008. She had many wonderful friends and her “joy” was people visiting her apartment and enjoying a meal with her.

Her family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the wonderful health care workers and staff who cared for Mrs Picchione throughout her many years at Glen Hill Nursing Home. They each touched her life in their own way.

Those who knew Mrs Picchione say she will be sadly missed and that she was a wonderful, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, with a memorial service following at 10:30 am.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St Joseph Church, Danbury. Interment will be private.