Candlelight Concert To Remember Those Lost To Addiction

Candlelight and music will share the stage as two local support organizations come together at year’s end in a celebration of the many local individuals who were lost because of an addiction.

Newtown Parent Connection (NPC) and Families United in Newtown (FUN) are sponsoring a free “Winter’s Concert for Our Community,” on Friday, December 29, at 7 pm, at Newtown United Methodist Church, 92 Church Hill Road.

NPC has been embracing and empowering families in our community by offering help and guidance to those struggling with issues of substance abuse. NPC was creating more than 20 years by Dorrie Carolan in memory of her son Brian.

Begun in 2010, Families United in Newtown was created as a recreation program in memory of founder Linda Jones’s late son Tyler, to help bring the community of special needs families together in a safe and welcoming place. At each FUN meeting, families are paired with a National Honors Society student from Newtown High School who will spend time with the kids, giving the parents a much-needed break.

Over the past few years, FUN has increased the number of monthly events throughout the year including an annual Benefit Concert, which is set for Saturday, May 26. All are welcome at FUN meetings.

Ms Jones has developed a relationship with NPC and currently serves as one of its bereavement support group facilitators, according to Ms Carolan.

A candlelight remembrance celebration will be among the highlights of the upcoming winter concert event, Ms Jones said.

“This concert happens to be on the first year anniversary of one of those group participant’s losing a loved one to an overdose,” Ms Carolan told The Newtown Bee. “This issue is so prevalent that our bereavement groups grow in numbers almost every month. So this will be a chance to remember our children who have passed, and keeping the word out that we are here and we can help anyone who has lost someone dear to them because of an addiction-related issue.”

The concert will feature gifted musicians including Aimee and Maggie Alexander, Madelyn Aug, Vinny Brophy, Brendon Fox, Amanda Goodman, Austin Jones, Lindsey Jones, Noah Seldman, Jennifer Sokira, Hafez Taghavi, and Brittany Watson.

Several of the participating musicians are attending or attended Newtown High School, Sandy Hook’s Suzuki Talent Education School, and Western Connecticut State University.

The performance is free but donations will be gratefully accepted and split between the two hosting organizations.

Light refreshments will be served after the event, providing attendees a chance to meet and greet the performers.

For more information, visit familiesunitedinewtown.org or newtownparentconnection.org.