C. H. Booth Library Makers’ Corner In Progress

C.H. Booth Library’s chbMakers’ Corner is under construction and starting to take shape.

The chbMakers’ Corner is a gathering place for all ages to discover new skills, create projects, and network with other makers.

The space began coming together in August. John Madzulla is the architect for the project, according to the library. Other contractors on the project, as provided by the library, include Connecticut Laminates & Millwork, Ace Plumbing, Bob Duncan, Mural Envy, Network Support, Apex Glass, Demco, and School Outfitters.

The space is situated in a corner of the library’s Young Adult Department, and Young Adult Librarian Kim Weber has a view of the work underway from her desk.

As described by Ms Weber on September 7, the chbMakers’ Corner will have two doors, glass on the upper half of the walls, and Toni Miraldi of Mural Envy will decorate the space. All of the furniture used in the room will be modular to allow for reconfiguration if needed in the future.