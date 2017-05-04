Busy Month For Flagpole Photographers Including Annual Exhibition Of Member Images

Flagpole Photographers Camera Club is presenting its annual exhibition, hosting a photography workshop, and hosting a regular competition meeting this month.

The club’s annual competition and exhibit at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, went on view May 1. It will remain on view at in the library’s formal meeting room through May 31.

On Saturday, May 7, the club will host the exhibition’s public reception from 2 to 4 pm. Meet many of the photographers with works on view, and enjoy some light refreshments.

All visitors can participate in the festivities by voting for their favorite photograph. The winner of this vote will be presented with the People’s Choice Award. Visitors may cast their ballot at the reception or anytime up until the votes are counted on Friday, May 12.

For anyone who has ever wondered how photographers are able to capture the beauty of the Milky Way Galaxy, club member Darrell Harrington will walk guests through the steps that he uses to photograph the galactic core during a workshop on May 13.

Mr Harrington will talk about gear, techniques, scouting, and even safety during a free workshop being offered Saturday, May 13, at 7 pm. The workshop will begin at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook.

Following the presentation, there will be a field trip to Holcombe Hill Wildlife Preserve, at 55 Great Hill Road, to put into practice what was taught. Location is subject to change, so refer to the club website (flagpolephotographers.com) for updates. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera or smartphone, tripod, and a light.

The assigned subject for May is “Historical Newtown.” Competition night is Thursday, May 25, beginning at 7:15 pm, at Newtown Senior Center. Members compete in a different assignment each month, as well as in three additional categories: Open Digital, Open Color, and Open Monochrome.

While the competition is only open to members, the public is invited to listen to critiques and learn about photography.

There is no charge to attend Flagpole Photographers Camera Club competitions.

Flagpole Photographers is a local nonprofit group that enables members to share their images and expertise, to learn and grow in their photography, and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow photographers who come from diverse backgrounds, with photographic skills ranging from beginning novices to professionals.

New members are always welcome to join the club and may enter their work in monthly club competitions, participate in workshops, take field trips, get involved in community programs, and take part in annual exhibits.

Additional club information, meeting dates, including calendar of events, member galleries, and workshop information can be found at flagpolephotographers.com. For more information contact info@flagpolephotographers.com.