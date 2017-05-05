Business Buzz: The Newtown Yoga Center

Business name: The Newtown Yoga Center

Address: 78 South Main Street (lower level with parking in back lot), Newtown

Owner: Aline Marie

Business background: For the past 13 years, Aline Marie has been teaching yoga all over the country, from California to Connecticut. In that time she has established herself as an influential member in the local yoga community and was recently renting two different locations to teach.

When the time came that she wanted to pursue opening a yoga studio of her own, she began searching in the area.

“This all kind of happened in what I can only describe as miracles,” Ms Marie said about the process for her opening The Newtown Yoga Center.

She was approached by one of her students who said 78 South Main Street was available and despite the building having once been a tobacco shop — with orange walls, concrete floors, and a lingering stench of tobacco — she knew it was the right place.

After having the space industrially cleaned, the next step was to turn the spot into a peaceful yoga environment.

To generate revenue to pay for some of the supplies, Ms Marie started a program called The Karma Club where people were able to support the studio by purchasing items like T-shirts.

“Here’s were those beautiful miracles come in,” Ms Marie said. “I had 15 students show up to help. They did everything from painting, the moldings, replacing electrical sockets, to anything you could possibly think of.”

Her yoga students went as far as to gift her many of the yoga center’s decorations and furniture. They even took the time to make a special water and food bowl tray for Ms Marie’s 9-year-old dog Truth, who loves going to the studio with her.

“The people in this town are exceptional. The love in the community is absolutely breathtaking,” Ms Marie said with gratitude. “They put their faith and me. What a gift.”

With the support from the community backing up Ms Marie, The Newtown Yoga Studio officially opened this year on February 6.

Business focus: The Newtown Yoga Center is a trauma-aware studio.

“My background in teaching is working with underprivileged kids who have had trauma and a really hard life,” Ms Marie said. “Now I do a lot of healing work with yoga for trauma and people with PTSD, ADD, and ADHD.”

She acknowledges that many of her students have been through difficulties.

“We have all be affected by Sandy Hook, the world, and our own personal stories. On the sign when you first walk in here says ‘You are entering on sacred space, please act accordingly,’” said Ms Marie.

Having that message for people to see right away is her way of asking people to respect each other.

To help her students feel secure, and also not be subjected to being distracted by late attendees, Ms Marie locks the studio’s door within 10 minutes of the start of each class.

Since some of her students are lung cancer survivors or have respiratory issues or have certain smells that trigger trauma, she is also considerate to never use essential oils.

Her goal is to offer a compassionate environment for everyone, as well as a variety of daily classes for all different skill levels and interests.

Six-week courses are available for those that want to build on certain areas. Foundations of Yoga is a series that works as an introductory class for those who have never done yoga or who are just getting back to practicing it.

There are also specialty courses like Wing Chun Tao, offered on Wednesday nights, that Ms Marie describes as an empty-hand style of martial arts.

Walk-ins are available for most classes, except for series, and private sessions are available upon request.

People can view the class schedule and book a spot by visiting the Mind Body site through The Newtown Yoga Center’s official website.

Important to know: Ultimately, Ms Marie wants her students to know that The Newtown Yoga Center is a safe zone, where people can come as they are and feel a sense of community.

It is also a place where people can focus on working on their body and mind, utilizing the time at the studio as an opportunity to focus on self.

Ms Marie loves empowering her students by giving them the tools to understand their bodies and live a healthy life. That is why in addition to daily classes, The Newtown Yoga Center also does retreats, mindfulness programs, and teacher training.

“Being a school of yoga, I love educating people,” said Ms Marie. “We have anatomy training classes for students to learn about their bodies. We do trauma-aware workshops and classes to understand how PTSD works and how it looks in the body.”

Near future promotions and seasonal specials: First classes at The Newtown Yoga Center are free, with the exception of the series and workshops.

There is also a new student special where ten classes cost just $100 and can be used within a year’s time.

Hours: Classes start as early as 7:30 am Monday through Friday and at 8:30 am on weekends.

Web: thenewtownyogacenter.com

Social Media: facebook.com/thenewtownyogacenter

Phone: 203-270-1018

E-mail: aline@thenewtownyogacenter.com