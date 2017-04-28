Business Buzz: The Dojo Karate Training Center

Business name: The Dojo Karate Training Center

Address: 224 South Main Street, Newtown

Owners: Master Steve and Master Roxanne Doyon

Business background: The Dojo Karate Training Center in Newtown is a family-owned and operated business that teaches students ages 4 and up a variety of karate practices.

Husband and wife team Steve and Roxanne Doyon run the center along with Ms Doyon’s 22-year-old son, Jared Dunn, who is the location’s general manager and master instructor.

The Dojo’s sister school, Connecticut Martial Arts in Danbury, has been in business for 25 years and teaches 124 classes a week. Since many of their students who practice in Danbury come from Newtown to train, Mr Doyon always knew that when the timing was right he would open up a studio in Newtown.

So when Mr Doyon received an unexpected call from 224 South Main Street’s building owner saying that the lower level space had become available, and already included a tumble track, he felt it was the perfect opportunity.

“We came over and saw the facility and within a couple days we said we feel like this is meant to be,” Mr Doyon said. “The space is just perfect for us.”

The Dojo Karate Training Center officially opened in Newtown this year on February 13.

The entire family has decades worth of experience teaching and competing — in fact, Ms Doyon taught karate classes up until the day she gave birth to her son.

Mr Doyon attributes their dedication for martial arts because it is not just their job, but their life’s passion.

“We all chose the martial arts as our field,” Mr Doyon said.

Originally, he was a general contractor who did karate as a hobby, but when he turned 30 he decided that he wanted to pursue martial arts because he felt like it was what he was born to do.

Meanwhile, Ms Doyon received a degree from NYU in speech pathology, but determined martial arts was the path in life that made her most happy. As a result, Mr Dunn spent his entire life immersed in training and teaching martial arts. As a young competitor, he has already achieved high ranking status nationally.

Business focus: The Dojo is not only a place to practice karate, but also where people can come to build discipline, focus, and confidence.

Mr Doyon said that the greatest accomplishment for him is not necessarily for a student to win a trophy, but for that student to become a better person from the life lessons the instructors teach.

“That’s what we are bringing to Newtown, a really great martial arts experience where the students will develop skills and qualities that go way beyond punching and kicking,” Mr Doyon explained.

Inspiring students is what makes everything worthwhile for his family.

That is why at the end of every class they do what is called a Mat Chat with students, where they go over the Dojo’s message of the week. The message can be a quote or philosophy that is designed to motivate students and it ends each class in a positive way. Instructors teach how the message applies to martial arts and also to life.

With that in mind, Mr Doyon said that karate can help students in school everyday and help them stand out when they apply for college.

“That’s what a lot of schools are looking for, for leaders,” Ms Doyon added. “It helps prepare you for life.”

No matter what stage in life a student is in, everyone initially starts in the Dojo’s basic class program in order to build certain core skills.

“Then it becomes as extreme as you want like getting on the tumble track, tricking, sparing, weapons, self defense,” Mr Doyon said. “It can be a fitness program or it can be for just mental clarity, exercise, self defense, or comparing and competing with the best in the country.”

Important to know: Class sizes at The Dojo are small, which helps students receive more individualized attention.

When students enroll at the Dojo, they will automatically have the opportunity to train and take classes at the Danbury location, as well.

Also, the Dojo offers a free trial class for all new students, and Mr Doyon encourages those who have never done karate before to give it a try. He said, people may be surprised by how much fun they have and how it helps improve their body’s agility, flexibility, and health.

“We tell our students that you have three choices in life: you can get worse, you can stay the same, or you can get better,” Mr Doyon explained. “As martial artists we are constantly trying to improve ourselves and get better, and to grow and develop.”

Near future promotions, events, seasonal specials: The Dojo is having a Kids’ Safety and Stranger Danger Seminar on Saturday, May 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. The program is designed to protect children against predators and will be free for those ages 4 to 16 years old. The event is open to the public.

Mr Doyon will be educating attendees on how to recognize, avoid, and escape from danger, as well as teaching simple and practical defensive techniques. Those who are interested can call to reserve a spot or visit the Dojo’s front desk to sign up.

Right now the Dojo also has a special 50 percent-off birthday parties promotion available, open to students and nonstudents. They supply everything from the cake and pizza to piñatas and boards to break.

Hours: Classes start at 3:30 pm Monday through Friday, but doors are open at 10 am for walk-ins; classes start at 8:30 am on Saturdays, and there are no classes on Sundays.

Web: thedojonewtown.com

Social Media: facebook.com/dojonewtown

Phone: 203-917-6668

E-mail: mastersteve63@sbcglobal.net