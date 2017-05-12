Business Buzz: Sandy Hook Deli & Catering

Business name: Sandy Hook Deli & Catering

Address: 102 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook

Owner: Artie Praino

Business background: Five years ago, Artie Praino opened up Sandy Hook Deli & Catering. As the original owner, he established a positive reputation for his deli businesses in town, having also previously owned the Newtown Deli.

“Everything was great,” Mr Praino said. “Then we got into the restaurant business, so we sold it in July of 2015.”

After taking time to focus on starting up his Spanish-inspired restaurant Zaragoza in New Milford, he soon heard that under new ownership Sandy Hook Deli & Catering was no longer thriving.

Mr Praino said, “It broke my heart to see it fail like that.”

Knowing the owner would be going out of business, he stepped in to take back the deli.

In January of this year, Mr Praino became Sandy Hook Deli & Catering’s owner for the second time and, after doing some renovations, officially opened its doors for business again on Monday, March 3.

“I want to bring it back to what it was. The town deserves that,” said Mr Praino.

Business focus: Sandy Hook Deli & Catering is a full-scale deli that serves Boar’s Head products and hot food everyday.

“Everything is made to order and made from scratch,” Mr Praino said. “Everything is made fresh.”

There are homemade salads, meatballs, chicken cutlets, potato salad, and a large variety of sandwiches.

Sandy Hook Deli & Catering also offers a full list of breakfast items, everything from omelets to French toast to pancakes.

Catering can be done for parties big or small, and there is a full catering menu available upon request.

For dining in, there is a variety of seating options inside as well as outdoor seating when weather permits.

For those looking to dine out, Sandy Hook Deli & Catering offers lunch delivery from 11 am to 2 pm. Orders can be placed at the deli’s main phone line, listed below.

Important to know: Mr Praino wants to reassure customers that he has made the necessary changes to bring the deli back to its original, desirable state.

“We are back to the quality and the service that we were when we first opened,” Mr Praino said. “There is no cutting corners here, we do everything like we would do in our own home serving our own family.”

When Mr Praino became owner again, he made sure to bring back his hardworking team, including his manager, Henry, and his kitchen staff.

“We’re back. Artie and the gang are back and ready rock and roll,” Mr Praino said with a smile.

Seasonal special: Right now in honor of Sandy Hook Deli & Catering’s grand reopening with new management, all bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches are at a reduced price of only $1.50.

Hours: Open Monday through Friday, 6 am to 4 pm; Saturday, 7 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, 8 am to 3 pm.

Social Media: facebook.com/sandyhookdeli

Phone: 203-304-9656