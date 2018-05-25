Business Buzz: Alicante Bar de Tapas

Business name: Alicante Bar de Tapas

Address: 266 South Main Street, Newtown

Owner: Giuseppe Cinque

Business background: Giuseppe Cinque has been in the food and beverage business for practically his entire adult life. After watching his father work as a successful hotel director and own various restaurants, he was inspired to follow in his father’s footsteps.

When Mr Cinque left Southern Italy to come to America, he started his career as a wine waiter. He soon began operating his own restaurants all throughout Fairfield Country. Some of his previous endeavors included Quartina Trattoria and Vineria in South Norwalk and La Strada in Monroe’s Tollgate Plaza.

Having enjoyed delivering quality cuisine to the neighboring area before, he seized the opportunity to open his new restaurant, Alicante Bar de Tapas, in Newtown’s Plaza South when a space became available.

His newest restaurant received its name after the city, Alicante, located on the Mediterranean coastline called Costa Blanca, which he says is the region of Spain where his grandmother is from.

On March 21, Alicante Bar de Tapas officially opened its doors and began serving patrons.

Business focus: The menu at Alicante Bar de Tapas primarily consists of authentic Spanish tapas, but also has a touch of American-Italian dishes to satisfy all palettes. In addition to more than 25 different tapas, there is a selection of charcuterie, salads, paella, and entrée options.

Its drink list offers a wide variety of wines from Spain, as well as sparkling, white, and red wines.

Glasses of wine come in two sizes, six ounces or nine ounces, and can be ordered by the bottle.

The spacious bar inside Alicante Bar de Tapas offers comfortable seating; and whether guests are at the bar or dining at a table inside or on the patio, each seat in the house allows for guests to receive a sophisticated food experience.

Important to know: “We are a modern Spanish bistro… and we don’t forget we are operating in an upgoing, vibrant society,” Mr Cinque said.

With that in mind, Mr Cinque is passionate about delivering a high standard of restaurant dining by offering items that cater to traditional Mediterranean flavors, but with a touch of American style and flare.

Overall, he says, “Nobody can beat [our] price for quality, presentation, and environment.”

Near future promotions, events, seasonal specials: Happy Hour runs Tuesday through Friday, from 4 to 6 pm, and includes $5 tapas and $5 sangria.

Mr Cinque says guests can look forward to flamenco dancing coming soon at Alicante Bar de Tapas.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 10 pm; Sunday, from 4 to 9 pm; and closed Monday.

Website: alicantetapas.com

Social Media: facebook.com/newtownct and instagram.com/alicantebardetapas

Phone: 203-304-1553

E-mail: alicantebardetapas@gmail.com