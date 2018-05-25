Braiden Sunshine Performs Sandy Hook Concert

The May 15 storm that postponed and canceled numerous events in the following days did not stop Braiden Sunshine and his band from entertaining about 175 people on the evening of May 20, at a free Celebrate Sandy Hook concert, held in the park at 5 Glen Road in Sandy Hook Center.

Predicted thunderstorms held off for the annual concert presented by Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity (SHOP). It has been a popular event at the private park, which borders the gurgling Pootatuck River.

Opening for Braiden and his band were student singers from Reed Intermediate School and from Monroe’s Jockey Hollow Middle School.

Braiden, 18, of Old Lyme, in 2015 performed on the NBC television program, The Voice, as have other Connecticut residents, such as Javier Colon and Sawyer Fredericks. Braiden was semifinalist on the television show.

The young musician, who has been studying at the University of Connecticut, is preparing to enter Berklee College of Music in Boston. To keep his musical skills sharp, he performs on weekends.

On May 9, a group of about 20 Reed students and music teacher Michelle Tenenbaum had gathered in one of the school’s music rooms to meet and rehearse with Braiden. Braiden told the students he has been singing “since I was younger than you guys,” and encouraged them to follow push themselves to pursue their dreams.

Before visiting Reed, he had rehearsed with students at Jockey Hollow.

The Celebrate Sandy Hook concert was sponsored by Maplewood Senior Living, Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, Webster Bank, The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, KICKS 105.5, Your Connecticut Realtor — Andy Sachs, and PennSMART.

2015 The Voice semifinalist Braiden Sunshine sings out for an appreciative audience on Sunday, May 20, in the park in Sandy Hook Center.

—Bee Photos, Gorosko