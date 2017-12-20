Boys’ Swim And Dive Team Impresses In Season-Opening Win

Coach Adam Fielding came into his second campaign with the Nighthawks thinking, now that he has gotten to know his Newtown High School boys’ swimming and diving team members and what they are capable of, that he can push them more than he did a year ago.

After a season-opening 94-82 triumph over visiting Masuk of Monroe on December 19, Fielding is even more encouraged to challenge his swimmers.

“Thrilled,” Fielding said of how pleased he was with the overall performance, adding that his team had a little extra rest because of a recent practice being canceled due to snow.

The Nighthawks, as they clinched the team victory over Masuk in the 100 yard backstroke race and exhibitioned the final two events, reminded Fielding of where his team stood at the conclusion of the regular season a year ago.

“They picked up right where they left off at the end of last dual meet season,” Fielding said.

That’s good news-tough news if you are a Newtown High swimmer.

“They’re in for a rude awakening. Practice is going to get tough. They’re going to work hard while I have them throughout the holidays,” Fielding said.

Newtown doesn’t have another meet until a Wednesday, January 3 visit to Fielding’s former team, Bunnell/Stratford at 6 pm. From the sounds of things, the Nighthawks will gladly welcome that return to competition.

That’s because, against Masuk, Newtown took home first place, or had the fastest time in the case of exhibitions, in all but two events, and left Fielding seeing potential for even better times.

In the 200 yard medley relay race, the team of Peter Fagerholm, Colby Delia, Mason Suba, and Xavier Williams was first in 1:46.25.

David Lawrence won the 200 freestyle event in 1:55.79.

The Hawks had a one-two finish in the 200 individual medley as Fagerholm won with ease in 2:04.85 and Mike Annesley was runner-up in 2:16.59.

The 50 free yielded another top-two result for the home squad. Suba won the event in 24.03 and Delia finished in 24.36.

Newtown had another one-two outcome in the diving competition. Kyle Gaynor won the event with a score of 213, and Aidan Stout placed second with a score of 137.2.

Out of the break, the Nighthawk dominance continued.

Suba and Annesley went one-two in the 100 yard butterfly race; Suba made his final touch in 56.69 and Annesley clocked in at 57.74.

In the 100 free, Rick Irving had Newtown’s fastest time, finishing second in 54.48. Lawrence was second in the 500, finishing in 5:19.35.

Newtown won the 200 free relay race as Delia, Irving, Suba, and Lawrence combined to record a time of 1:36.53.

Fagerholm was more than six seconds faster than the rest of the field on his way to winning the 100 backstroke race in 55.91.

Delia had the fastest time in the exhibitioned 100 breaststroke event, clocking in at 1:08.26.

The 400 free relay event’s best time went to Williams, Fagerholm, Lawrence, and Irving, who completed the race in 3:38.26.

“This is a tough team to go against first,” said Masuk Coach Tom Harkins, who was pleased with his young squad’s performances.

Newtown’s next home meet is Tuesday, January 9, when New Milford comes to town for a 5 pm matchup.