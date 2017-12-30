Boys’ Cagers Win Tourney Consolation Game

Newtown High School’s boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the campaign to defeat Staples of Westport 64-55 in the December 29 consolation game of the Wilton Holiday Classic. Newtown improved to 3-1.

The Nighthawks were led by Robert DiSibio with 25 points, and Evan Eggleston, who was named to the All Tournament Team, with 18 points.

“Evan Eggleston played a complete game today both defensively and offensively to lead us to the win, with 18 points and assigned defensively to Staples’ top two players,” Newtown Coach Tim Tallcouch said.

DiSibio had eight rebounds and was a clutch 10-for-10 from the foul line, including 5-for-5 in Newtown’s crucial 21-10 fourth quarter run.

“We were down two going into the fourth quarter but we picked it up on the defensive side of the ball. Heading into the New Year we should feel very good about ourselves at 3-1,” Tallcouch said.

Newtown fell 62-40 to the team Tallcouch used to coach, Wilton, in the first round of the tourney two days earlier.

The Nighthawks have games against South-West Conference teams that only count in the state standings, at New Milford on Wednesday, January 3, and home to Masuk of Monroe two days later. Both contests are at 7 pm.

Tallcouch’s squad kicks off SWC play on Tuesday, January 9, with a 9 pm visit to Brookfield.

“Overall, pleased thus far, but have a lot of room for growth and improvement in the weeks to come,” Tallcouch said.