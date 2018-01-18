Boy Scout Donates New Flag Retirement Box To Local VFW

Newtown Boy Scout Devon Pope, of Troop 770, stands beside an American flag retirement box he donated to VFW Post 308, January 14.

He worked alongside a team of Troop 770 Boy Scouts to construct the patriotic-looking box, so the community would be able to properly retire American flags.

The donation was part of Devon’s Eagle Scout Service Project, which also included an official flag retirement ceremony at Cullens Youth Association last Veterans Day.

Those looking to properly retire an American flag can visit VFW Post 308 on Freedom Defenders Way (formerly 18 Tinkerfield Road).