Boxes, Bags And Truck Loads Of Books Donated

To the Editor:

Friends of the C.H. Booth Library volunteers held their annual Spring Donation Day event on Sunday, April 23. Once again, it was a pleasure seeing so many generous townspeople bringing boxes, bags, and trunk loads of books, CDs, DVDs, books on CD, records, and puzzles for donation.

Thank you to everyone who dropped off collections to support the Friends’ effort. Also, many thanks to the dedicated volunteers who were on hand to collect and sort donated items. This year, we were extremely pleased with the overwhelming response of more than 5,500 books and items donated, and we are appreciative of the variety and quality of the donations. The items collected will be prepared for our Annual Book Sale at the Reed Intermediate School running July 8-12. Further details are available at boothbooksale.org.

Your support will hopefully permit the Friends to continue our more than $115,000 yearly donation to the library, which provides most of the funds required for materials and programs at the library, thus reducing the overall tax burden.

We hope you will continue to drop off your books and media at the library or at our trailer at the town recycling center, and we look forward to seeing you at the Annual Book Sale.

Jim Maher

President, Friends of the C.H. Booth Library

25 Main Street, Newtown April 24, 2017