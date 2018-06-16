BOE Honors Retirees, Top Students, CABE Awardees

The Board of Education at its meeting on June 5 celebrated the school district’s retiring educators, Newtown High School’s top demi-decile students of the 2018 graduating class, and two students who were honored with the Connecticut Association of Board of Education (CABE) Student Leadership Awards.

The celebrations began with the retiring educators. Throughout their educational careers, Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue said the retirees “have given so much to our district of Newtown, to our students, and to our families.”

“These individuals together… represent 288 years of teaching in Newtown and 400 years overall in education,” said Dr Rodrigue.

Retiring educators present for the meeting were called before the school board. Dr Rodrigue read a brief biography for each retiree.

Linda Arruda was hired by the district in 1993 as a speech pathologist at Hawley Elementary School. She later worked at Sandy Hook Elementary School and Reed Intermediate School. Ms Arruda has taught in Newtown for 25 years, and she has taught for a total of 26 years, including time in another district.

Patricia Kurz was hired in 1987 as a gifted and talented teacher for Sandy Hook School and Head O’ Meadow Elementary School. She later taught for the district’s Discovery Program, then as a third grade teacher. She has taught in Newtown for 31 years, and she has taught for a total of 42 years.

Martha Parvis was hired in the district in 1986 as a social studies teacher at NHS. She has taught in Newtown for 32 years, and she has taught for a total of 35 years.

Emily Smith was hired as a first grade teacher at Hawley in 1984. She has taught in Newtown for 34 years, and she has taught for a total of 44 years.

Marty Swanhall was hired as a science teacher at NHS in 1993. He has taught in Newtown for 25 years, and he has taught a total of 36 years.

Robin Walker was hired as a kindergarten to fourth grade intern at Sandy Hook School in 1998. She was later hired as a second grade teacher, and she later taught third grade. She has taught in Newtown for 20 years.

Sara Washicko was hired in the district in 1982. She taught as a special education teacher at Hawley. She later taught second grade. She has taught in Newtown for 36 years.

Brief biographies were also read for the retiring educators who could not attend the meeting: NMS Spanish teacher Sarito Chandler was hired in 1999, Hawley special education teacher Kimberly Jones was hired in 2016, Head O’ Meadow Principal Barbara Gasparine was hired in 2007, Newtown Middle School Library/Media Specialist Jeanne Bugay was hired in 1992, NMS special education teacher Kristen Fazzino was hired in 2004, and Reed Intermediate School speech and language pathologist Mary Ellen Nasinka was hired in 2005.

“Congratulations to all of our retirees,” said Dr Rodrigue.

Demi-Decile Students

Newtown High School’s demi-decile students of the 2018 graduating class were then honored by the school board. The class 2018 valedictorian is Talia Hankin, and the class salutatorian is Emily King. Along with Talia and Emily, students in the top demi-decile are Madeleine Albee, Michael Arther, Amanda Berry, Erin Burns, Silas Decker, Jackson Dooley, Rory Edwards, Danielle Gaiser, Mary Hufziger, Jadyn Ives, Cassidy Kortze, Olivia Mubarek, Connor Munro, Robert Murray, Kevin Reiss, Hana Rosenthal, Megan Sonne, and Greta Staubly.

Students present for the meeting were called up to stand before the board. Each student received a certificate to mark the occasion.

Board of Education Chair Michelle Embree Ku said the evening was a celebration of years of hard work by the students.

CABE Student Leadership Award

The two NHS students selected for this year’s CABE Student Leadership Awards were also honored at the meeting. NHS graduating seniors Harrison Hoffert and Rachel Tomasino were chosen for as award recipients. Rachel could not attend the meeting.

“We are so proud of them,” Dr Rodrigue said of the students.

After all three celebrations were complete, cake was served to the gathered crowd.